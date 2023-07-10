UP ranks 2nd in disposing crimes against women

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the second state in the country in disposing cases of crimes against women.

According to an official here on Monday, until July 6, the Women and Child Protection Organization had solved 97.80 per cent of cases of crime committed against women.

Uttar Pradesh has also secured second position in the country in disposal of pending cases of crime against women while it ranks fifth in terms of registration of FIRs and investigation of such cases.

It is worth mentioning here that the Yogi Government has taken several steps to prevent and control crime against women in the last six years as part of its commitment to eliminate crime from the state and get criminals punished and has succeeded also to a great extent in its efforts.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself monitors continuously the law and order situation in the state, including crimes against women, while the Chief Secretary holds monthly review meeting and the DGP issues guidelines to the police officers from time to time, which have collectively led to considerable decline in such crimes.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently held a high-level meeting on crimes against women and girls under section 376 of IPC, harassment of women and POCSO Act, in which he told officers to check such criminals in line with zero tolerance policy of the government and get them punished in the minimum time.

On this, the police officials informed CM Yogi that until July 6, 2023, the state witnessed disposal of 97.80 percent of FIRs registered under Section-376 of IPC and POCSO Act, bagging second position in the country.

Bhadohi has secured the first position in the state with a total of 230 cases related to crimes against women registered till July 6 there and final reports submitted in all the cases.

It is followed by Mau where 659 cases were registered, out of which final reports were submitted in 656 cases (99.54%). Balrampur ranks third with 605 cases registered, out of which final reports were submitted in 601 (99.34%).

Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh ranks second in the country with 0.30 percent disposal of cases of crimes against women registered under Section 376 of IPC and POCSO Act, which have been pending for more than two months.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh ranks fifth with investigations completed in 73.10 percent of cases of crime against women within two months of registration.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the Home Department officials present in the meeting to speed up the investigation process and complete the pending investigation at the earliest.

He told the officers to make sure that when the next meeting is held in this regard, Uttar Pradesh is at the top on both counts. According to the CM, this will create a good image of the state within the country and also abroad, having a direct impact on investment.

CM Yogi said that it would help the state achieve the $1 trillion economy goal at the earliest. He instructed the officers to pay special attention to districts whose performance is not up to the mark.