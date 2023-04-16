UP Police conducts flag march, patrolling in multiple districts after Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf shot dead

Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday conducted a flag march and patrolled various districts in the state after mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj.

While speaking to ANI, the Mau Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey said,” We are keeping vigil. After looking at the sensitivity of the situation in the district we are on alert. We are talking to the public to maintain peace”. In the aftermath of the incident, UP Police also conducted a flag march in Lucknow’s Husainabad.

Police were also seen patrolling in Mathura.

According to UP police officials, security has been beefed up in various districts after the incident.

Police also conducted a patrol in Ayodhya, officials informed.

Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in all the districts, in the aftermath of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf Ahmed being shot dead in Prayagraj, officials informed.

“After the simultaneous killing of mafia Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, police will be deployed in Prayagraj, especially the old areas of the city,” police officials informed.

UP Police officials also mentioned that a Rapid Action force is being deployed in the Prayagraj to maintain high security.

In view of the tension, we have increased vigilance,” the official said.

“Rapid Action Force has been called. Police are arranging security by dividing Prayagraj city into several zones,” he added.

Days after Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical in Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

UP Police so far has arrested a total of 3 shooters in this incident.

In the aftermath of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.

“CM Yogi immediately called a high-level meeting and ordered a high-level inquiry into the whole matter. Chief Minister also gave instructions for the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) in the matter,” officials said.

Reacting sharply to the incident, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that this incident is a perfect example of the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi’s failure on law and order system in the state.

Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter and said,” Atiq and his brother were in police custody. He was handcuffed. JSR slogans were also raised. The killing of both is the failure of Yogi’s law and order system. Those celebrating encounter Raj are also responsible for this murder”.