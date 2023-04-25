UP Police claims Atiq-Ashraf’s links with ISI

According to the police, Atiq had confessed about his links with the ISI in police custody before his murder.

Prayagraj, April 25:

After the Umesh Pal murder case on February 24, the administration in Uttar Pradesh had been tightening its noose on mafia don Atiq Ahmed and his family. Now, it claimed to have found the family’s close connection with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed in a shootout in custody on April 15.

According to the police, Atiq had confessed about his links with the ISI in police custody before his murder. Now, a letter proving the police’s theory has been received, which confirms the terror connection of Atiq and Ashraf.

In January 2017, Ashraf wrote a letter to the passport officer for Zeeshan Qamar’s passport. Zeeshan was reportedly given training to use weapons in Pakistan and was staying in Prayagraj to increase terrorist activities.

After getting the training, he along with some companions, brought the weapons to Prayagraj via Lucknow and hid them in the poultry farm located in Naini. He was conducting terrorist activities on the pretext of selling dates online.

Zeeshan Qamar, who operated terrorist activities, was arrested in the year 2021.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to nab Shaisra Praveen, wife of Atiq, and sharp shooter Guddu Muslim.

The police are on a door-to-door search in Prayagraj and its adjoining areas of the Kaushambi district to trace Shaista, on whom the state police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000. Special search drives were also made at the houses associated with her relatives, but nothing has yielded any result.

Similarly, the police are on the hunt for Guddu Muslim. A police team went to Oddisha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Hyderabad, but he could not trace him as yet.