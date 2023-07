Actor Rajkumar Rao supports UP Police’s campaign against online shopping frauds

In line with the Yogi Government’s efforts to control cyber fraud and crimes to safeguard the hard-earned money of the people of the state, the Uttar Pradesh Police have launched a social media campaign, which has got Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao’s support. The campaign aims at raising people’s awareness about online shopping frauds.

The UP Police tweeted from its Twitter handle @UPPolice on July 9 as a part of the campaign, on which Bollywood film star Rajkumar Rao praised the cybercrime awareness campaign of the police, appealing to the people to be on alert against online shopping frauds. This tweet of UP Police has been viewed by more than 20,000 people so far and retweeted by about 400 and liked by more than 500 people.

It is worth mentioning here that on the initiative of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cyber police stations have been established in 18 ranges in the state to curb cybercrime, whereas, prior to the year 2017, there were only two cyber police stations in the state. A total of 91 posts of inspectors, 93 sub-inspectors, 51 head constables and 176 constables and for their effective supervision at the headquarters level, 17 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 4 Additional Superintendent of Police, 2 Superintendents of Police and 1 Inspector General of Police have been approved for the 18 cyber stations.

The Chief Minister also announced the opening of a cyber police station in every district of the state, in compliance with which the process of setting up a cyber police station is in progress in 57 districts of the state. Along with this, the cyber helpline number 1930 is operational from May 13, 2021, for prompt action in case of fraud by any person. With the help of this helpline, an amount of 52.50 crores has been frozen/held in the concerned banks in the state.

In cybercrimes, a total of 5,432 accused were arrested by the police and an amount of Rs 89.46 crore was recovered from them. Besides, quality critical action is being taken in cases related to cybercrime and so far 5,477 chargesheets have been filed in cybercrime-related cases.