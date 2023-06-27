Follow Us:

UP: Dreaded criminal shot dead in police encounter

Statesman News Service | Lucknow | June 27, 2023 12:55 pm

[Photo: ANI]

A dreaded criminal on whom the Uttar Pradesh Police had announced a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh was shot dead in an encounter with STF in Kaushambi district on early Tuesday morning.
The deceased criminal Gufran, a native of Pratapragh city, was encountered at around 0500 hrs in Samda area of police station Kotwali of Kaushambi district, said Special DG Prashant Kumar here.
Kumar said a carbine of 9mm , one pistol of point 32 bore and a motorcycle were recovered from the poccession of the criminal. He said that the criminal was wanted in seven cases of murder, robbery and kidnapping.

