UP International Trade Show draws traders from across the globe

The first day of the UP International Trade Show, which started at the India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida on Thursday, drew businessmen from Romania and several other countries.

Teodor Curia, a Romanian entrepreneur attending the trade show, expressed gratitude upon meeting entrepreneurs from Uttar Pradesh. He mentioned that this is the first time he is attending a trade show in India. Teodor, who runs a construction company, had come to explore potential business opportunities.

Another Romanian businessman, Rasvan Pop, remarked that the Yogi government was taking positive steps to promote business.

Also, according to the UP government, 15 businessmen from Indore attended the trade show.

A group of 15 businessmen hailing from Indore came together at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show.

Advertisement

One of the entrepreneurs, Mehul Dubey, said under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is undergoing comprehensive development. The state has now become a brand because its development is discussed everywhere, the CM said, adding that the strong and positive word-of-mouth on the state will also benefit the local artisans.

Ankit Lal, the owner of a toy bag company, said he was delighted with the grand UP International Trade Show event, adding that as compared to the previous regimes, the Yogi government was holding more such events to promote artists.

Such initiatives will open doors to business partnerships with foreign companies, he said.