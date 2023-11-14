UP govt to supply 17 lakh bio-decomposers, start campaign against stubble burning

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has undertaken comprehensive measures to curb incidents of stubble burning like distributing bio-decomposers to farmers for free, providing them agricultural equipment for effective crop residue management and launching an awareness campaign against the practice.

A report by the government on Tuesday said 50 per cent subsidy is being provided on single agricultural equipment. Besides, 44,363 single agricultural equipment have been distributed to farmers so far.

The state government has approved 4,439 single agricultural equipment in the year 2023-24. Additionally, 7,621 forms have been distributed among the FPO (farmer producer organization) cooperative societies and gram panchayats, out of which, approval has been granted for 296 forms in 2023-24.

Last year, 13,22,250 bio-decomposers were distributed, while the target for 2023-24 is to distribute 17 lakh bio-decomposers. As of now, 1,66,600 bio-decomposers are in the process of being supplied to farmers in the year 2023-24, the report said.

Dissemination of information about stubble utilization will be facilitated by promoting units based on crop residue in the neighbouring districts. Task forces are being formed at the village, nyaya panchayat, development block, tehsil, and district levels in this regard, it added.