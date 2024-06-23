UP govt to appoint 42K Home Guards

As part of the government’s campaign to provide employment to the youth of the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a big decision and ordered the recruitment of 42,000 Home Guard volunteers.

The CM has directed the officials to start the recruitment process soon in view of the imminent retirement of thousands of Home Guards. Besides, instructions were also given to make rules for deploying Home Guards as ‘Aapda Mitras’ (centrally-sponsored scheme by the NDMA aiming to impart training to community volunteers in disaster response).

The Chief Minister gave these instructions during the review of the Home Guard department here late Saturday evening.

Appreciating the role of Home Guard volunteers in law and order and emergency situations, the CM said that Home Guard volunteers of UP have done excellent work in different states too, therefore they should also get better facilities. The CM asked that drills be conducted weekly for improved fitness. He also instructed that currently serving Home Guards as Aapda Mitras be imparted training.

At present, there are more than 76,000 full-time Home Guard volunteers in the state. About 75,000 are deployed at duty points and of these, about 4,000 home guards are retiring every year.

According to estimates, more than 42,000 home guards will retire by 2033. While giving instructions to complete the process of new appointments on time, the Chief Minister said the proceedings should be taken forward with the target of recruiting in two phases — 21,000 Home Guard volunteers each.

CM Adityanath said,”We already have skilled manpower in the form of ‘Aapda Mitras’ deployed through the State Disaster Management Authority and we should make good use of them. ‘Aapda Mitras’ should be trained and given the opportunity to serve as Home Guard volunteers.”

In this regard, he instructed that ”coordinate with the State Disaster Management Authority and get legal advice prepared”.