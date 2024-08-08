UP govt targets new I-Day record of unfurling over 4.75 crore tricolours

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set new milestone this Independence Day by unfurling over 4.75 crore tricolours across the state, officials here on Thursday said.

The figure represents a 5 to 10 per cent increase compared to last year when 4.5 crore tricolours were hoisted.

It is worth mentioning here that the UP government is set to organise the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ from August 13 to 15 to inspire patriotism in citizens. Each district has been assigned a target to contribute to achieving the goal of over 4.75 tricolors.

In 2022 and 2023, Uttar Pradesh led the nation in the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, hoisting over 4.5 crore flags. Citizens also enthusiastically participated in the selfie upload campaign, contributing the highest number of selfies. This year, Independence Day will be celebrated with the same enthusiasm.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives for the initiative. Approximately 4.30 crore flags will be hoisted, including four crore at homes and 30 lakh at establishments across the state. The public will be encouraged through various media to display the tricolour at homes, offices, commercial and industrial establishments, Anganwadi centres, hospitals, and other public places. They will also be urged to take selfies with the tricolor and upload them on the Har Ghar Tiranga website.

Flag distribution will be facilitated by various institutions and organizations, with self-help groups manufacturing the flags.

During the campaign, people will be trained through various means to hoist the flag properly per the flag code. Hoisting a half-bent, torn, or cut flag will be prohibited. After the campaign, from August 13 to 15, 2024, flags hoisted on private residences and establishments will be respectfully taken down and preserved.