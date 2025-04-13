UP Cultural Department to host grand celebrations on Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar’s 134th birth anniversary

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to celebrate the 134th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar with great fervour across the state.

A series of events began on Sunday, with the main celebrations scheduled for Monday in Lucknow, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in various programmes.

A major highlight will be a cultural programme titled “Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman” to be held at the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial in Gomti Nagar on April 14 from 1 PM to 9 PM. The event will showcase performances that reflect the life, contributions, and values of Baba Saheb, featuring folk artists from both within Uttar Pradesh and across the country.

In addition to the cultural showcase, a special archival exhibition will also be organised at the memorial, as per the directions of the state government. The exhibition aims to highlight the legacy and impact of Dr Ambedkar through rare documents and records.

As part of the celebrations for Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, the Yogi government will host a variety of cultural performances on Monday, featuring artists from across the country and the state.

The following performances will take place at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial in Gomti Nagar, starting at 1 PM:

– Folk Songs by Shyamjit Singh (Lakhimpur Kheri) and Tribhuwan Bharti (Mau)

– Dance Dramas by Vipin Kumar (Lucknow) titled “Abhi Sapna Adhura Hai” and Niharika Kashyap (Lucknow) with “Ambedkar Pyara”

– Biraha performances by Ramdular (Ballia), Bhaiya Lal Pal (Varanasi), and Manoj Kumar Paswan (Gorakhpur)

– Archival exhibition on the life of Baba Saheb

Evening Cultural Programmes:

– Aniruddh Wankar (Mumbai) will perform at the memorial

– Sachin Valmiki (Mumbai) will present a cultural show at Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

– Under the banner of Ambedkar Mahasabha, artists Ramniwas Paswan, Shubham Rawat, Jaya Kumari (Lucknow), and Laxmi Ragini (Bhadohi) will also showcase special performances.

As part of the birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in several important events on Monday. He will begin the day by offering floral tributes at the statue of the “Samvidhan Shilpi” located in Hazratganj, Lucknow. Following this, a grand celebration will be held at the Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Mahasabha campus starting at 9 AM.

This event is being organised under the aegis of the Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Mahasabha and will feature a series of activities honouring the life and legacy of the social reformer.