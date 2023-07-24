UP govt showers flowers on kanwariyas in Barabanki, Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh government headed showered flowers on Kanwariyas from helicopter on the third Monday in a row on the occasion of the auspicious month of Sawan. The flowers were showered on the devotees at Lodheshwar Mahadev Temple in Barabanki, and on the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya.

Earlier, flowers were showered on the kanwariyas in Kashi, Meerut and Saharanpur.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for the last six years, the Kanwariyas are being honoured in a very special way. The state government does not only throw flowers on the Kanwariyas, but also takes special care of their facilities. The Chief Minister himself showered kanwariyas with flowers on Meerut-Delhi highway.

Additionally, the administrative officers are also respecting the devotees by taking special care for the safety and facilities of the Kanwariyas in the state. CM Yogi himself is monitoring the security and facilities for the devotees in Uttar Pradesh.