UP govt revives pristine glory of Dashrath Mahal to remind visitors of Lord Ram’s life as a toddler

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has revived the pristine glory of the Dashrath Mahal, where the childhood days of Lord Shri Ram unfolded in the Treta Yuga.

The Mahal will remind people of Lord Shri Ram’s initial footsteps when he was a toddler and indulged in childlike activities. After the divine inauguration of the grand Ram temple on 22 January, the Mahal will stand as a testament to Lord Ram’s revered presence.

Considering the governments that questioned Lord Ram’s existence in the Supreme Court, efforts were made to restore the Dashrath Mahal during Akhilesh Yadav’s government, but this endeavour remained confined to files. A provision of about Rs 2.4 crore was also made for the renovation of the Dashrath Mahal for the first time on 31 March, 2013, but, the restoration was continuously postponed for lack of political will, indecision, and bureaucratic inefficiencies.

However, when Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister, he decided to rejuvenate the ancient splendour of the Dashrath Mahal on 16 February 2021, and started working on it. As a result, the palace stands today in all its glory.

The Dashrath Mahal witnessed the incarnation of Lord Ram in the Treta Yuga and is now about to witness the auspicious moment of his return in the Kali Yuga. This is the very Dashrath Mahal that, even during the 500 years of decline, continued to provide evidence of the existence of Lord Ram’s temple in the present Ram Janmabhoomi area. After years of neglect, the efforts of the Yogi government have given this temple-like palace a dignified appearance once again.

The Yogi government, while implementing the process of restoration and strengthening the facilities at the Dashrath Mahal, began the construction and revitalisation of the Satsang Bhavan, entrance gate, night shelter, and pilgrim assistance centre, giving it a tangible form through an investment of around Rs 3 crore.

During the tenure of the Samajwadi Party government, a provision of Rs 2.4 crore was made for the renovation work but the file concerned kept moving from one table to the other, and the cost kept increasing with no work visible on the ground. Meanwhile, the Yogi government spent around Rs 3 crore to renovate and beautify it.

Notably, funding was also made available for the construction of a night shelter, pilgrim assistance centre, entrance gate, and Satsang Bhavan in the Dashrath Mahal. The work on the night shelter and pilgrim assistance centre has already been completed in 2023. The entrance gate is also nearing completion. Initially, only the structural work was completed in the Satsang Bhavan but now the entire Satsang Bhavan will be ready before 22 January.

The construction work, including mudwork, levelling, tiling, flooring, windows, and doors, is progressing rapidly in the 650 square metre Satsang Bhavan. Under the supervision of the Uttar Pradesh Construction Corporation, the stage in the Satsang Bhavan has already been prepared.

According to Assistant Engineer BV Niranjan Kumar, approximately 300 to 350 devotees can engage in devotional singing together in the Satsang Bhavan. The construction work, which began on 1 December, will be completed by 22 January at any cost.

Facade Lighting: It attracts devotees to the Dasharath Mahal. Its beauty provides an aura with a very special decoration.

Exquisite Decor: The building’s restoration includes strengthening the structure, lime-plastering, fortifying the outer walls, and decorating the existing structure according to the faith of the devotees. Paintings depicting the life of Lord Ram and verses from Ramcharitmanas are displayed here.

Satsang Bhavan: Over 80 percent of the work here is completed, and it will be fully operational by 22 January. Upon its completion, devotees will have the opportunity to engage in devotional singing and satsang and express their reverence at the divine feet of Lord Ram.

Entrance Gate: Preserving the old grandeur while incorporating modernity, the entrance gate is being coated with a long-lasting paint coating to endure for an extended period.

Night Shelter: The night shelter is ready to accommodate visiting devotees.

Pilgrim Assistance Centre: This centre will make devotees aware of the rich heritage, historical significance, cultural contributions, and spiritual importance of the place.

Meanwhile, the Jalesar residents of Etah handed over a 2,400-kilogramme bell to the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust on Wednesday.

It is claimed that the sound of this bell, crafted in a single casting, will reach up to 10 kilometres. Additionally, seven more bells, each weighing 51 kilogrammes, were also presented.

Aditya Mittal, Manoj, Rishank, Prashant Mittal, and around 500 devotees handed over the bells to the temple Trust’s Secretary, Champat Rai, Dinesh Chandra of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and Rajendra Singh Pankaj, among others at Karsewakpuram in Ayodhya.