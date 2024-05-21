Don’t let terrorists’ masters and mafia patrons grab power: Yogi

Labeling the SP and Congress as the “masters of terrorists” and “patrons of the mafia”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged on Tuesday that before 2017, every criminal and mafia member exploited the public and extorted money posing a threat to the safety of daughters.

Speaking at a public meeting at the Government Girls Inter College here in support of Dumariyaganj MP and Lok Sabha candidate Jagdambika Pal, Yogi said, “Today, the SP feels pain as the mafia is punished severely for its wrongdoings. We should not allow the supporters of the mafia or the masters of terrorists to gain power.”

Calling the alliance between the SP and Congress a disaster, he said, “When Congress was in power at the Center and the SP in the state, there were terrorist attacks on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Sankat Mochan in Kashi, and the courts in Ayodhya, Lucknow, and Varanasi. As soon as Akhilesh Yadav became CM, he tried to withdraw cases against terrorists. At that time, the court had remarked that the government should be ashamed of itself.”

Pointing out that the public is aware of the close relationship between the SP and the mafia; the chief minister said the two cannot be separated. “Every mafia member in the state is linked to the SP. SP’s sympathies do not lie with the daughters and businessmen, but with the mafia.”

He continued, “Because of their leniency towards the mafia, the public rejected them in 2014, 2017, 2019, and 2022. And now, the slogan of ‘400 paar’ worries the SP. Now that the SP is contesting elections on 63 seats they will lose their deposits. This is why the I.N.D.I alliance of the two boys (the SP and Congress) is spreading lies, rumours, and conspiracies to mislead the public.”

The CM said that the mafia that was driven out by the people of Gorakhpur and Sant Kabir Nagar won’t be allowed to thrive in Siddharthnagar, the land of Mahatma Buddha. “If this mafia prospers, it will seize the property of the poor. I protested in Dumariyaganj and Kapilvastu, and you received justice. Don’t let such a situation arise again. This mafia is selfish; they will take over land and get it registered at gunpoint.”

“We are determined to make life difficult for these mafias. But if they return, they will try to engage in hooliganism and extortion. The decision on both votes and choices is yours.”

CM Yogi stated that when his party had an opportunity, it enshrined Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. On the other hand, “SP people used to open fire on Ram devotees. The SP general secretary even called the Ram temple ‘useless’. Lord Ram is the controller of the world and the Supreme Father. ‘Ram ke bina humara koi kaam nahi, Jo Ram ka nahi woh humare kisi kaam ka nahi’.

The CM questioned the manifesto of the SP-Congress alliance, stating that they plan to allocate property to Muslims who entered India as infiltrators from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, whereas his administration opposes the imposition of inheritance tax in the country.

Highlighting the infrastructural development during his tenure, he noted that earlier it used to take six to eight hours to travel from Gorakhpur to Balrampur via Siddharthnagar due to poor roads. However, after the road construction, connectivity across regions including Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Nepal, Basti, and Balrampur improved. Additionally, better flood prevention measures have been implemented.

Yogi emphasised the government’s efforts to address healthcare disparities, mentioning the establishment of a medical college named after Madhav Prasad Tripathi in Siddharthnagar. He highlighted the eradication of encephalitis, a disease that previously claimed the lives of innocent children in the region, likening the achievement to the elimination of mafia influence.

The CM emphasised that individuals who praise Pakistan while residing in India should not burden the nation; rather, they should relocate to Pakistan. “Members of the SP and Congress warn against discussing Pakistan citing its possession of an atom bomb. We said we also possess such a deterrent. Should Pakistan provoke India, it risks annihilation.”

Praising Jagdambika Pal for his unwavering dedication and commitment to attending Parliament sessions till ten in the morning and then reaching Dumariyaganj by four in the afternoon, he said noted that he travels thousand kilometers during these sessions. “Regardless of day or night, winter or heat, rain or flood, Pal has remained steadfast in his commitment to serving the public, deserving another opportunity to continue his service”, he stated.