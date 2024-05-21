UP CM slams SP, Congress

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the Samajwadi Party and the Congress party alliance of employing various tactics to grab power, asserting that the people can clearly see through their mischievous gameplans but they won’t be deceived this time.

He criticized the opposition’s proposal to survey ancestral wealth in the name of eliminating poverty, warning that this could lead to the imposition of an inheritance tax.

Addressing a public meeting in Shravasti Lok Sabha constituency of Balrampur to seek votes for Shravasti candidate Saket Mishra and Gainsari Assembly by-election candidate Shailesh Kumar Singh Shailu, the Chief Minister said: “Their inheritance tax is like Aurangzeb’s Jazya tax, which he imposed to convert Hindus to Islam.”

Advertisement

“This is totally unacceptable. Not only that, they will distribute your property to Muslim infiltrators from countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan. However, the BJP will foil all their plans. The spirit of Aurangzeb has infiltrated the SP and the Congress,” he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that the people of the SP and Congress alliance are against Ram, the nation, and the poor. “They are making a malicious attempt to infringe on the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and backward classes. We all need to be vigilant about their conspiracies. This country belongs to us, and it is we who must make decisions for its development.

He said: “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is serving the people. We do not discriminate; rather, we work with the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’ On the other hand, the opposition wants to divide the people based on caste and religion, which we will not allow.”

Under PM Modi’s leadership, the country is witnessing the emergence of a new India, Yogi said, describing the ongoing transformations being witnessed across the country as outcomes of the PM’s dedication, vision, and mission.

“There has been a global increase in respect for the country. The BJP remains steadfastly committed to the welfare of the poor. In addition to offering free housing to the underprivileged, we have extended similar benefits to the Tharu community. Furthermore, a museum has been established to rejuvenate Tharu culture,” Yogi further added.

The Chief Minister: “Previously, walking on the roads of Balrampur was difficult, and people lacked access to drinking water. Now, there is a 24-hour electricity supply, and the Har Ghar Nal Yojana is being implemented to provide clean drinking water to every household. It used to take 6 hours to travel from Gorakhpur to Devi Patan Temple and 8 hours from Gonda. Today, the journey takes just two and a half hours from Gorakhpur and 45 minutes from Gonda. This is the guarantee of the Modi government.”

CM Yogi said that the construction work of the university in Balrampur has also progressed. A university is being built in the name of PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Presently, the establishment of medical colleges, universities, and major institutions is ongoing within the district. Consistent efforts are being undertaken to advance developmental works here.

“Contrastingly, during the tenure of the SP government, Balrampur was considered one of the most backward districts in the country. However, today, Balrampur is recognised as one of the leading districts in the country, which illustrates the saga of the development of the BJP,” he added.

CM Yogi launched an attack on the Congress, stating that during Dr Manmohan Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister, he had said that Muslims had the first right on the country’s resources, dismissing the rights of the poor, Dalits, Tharu, Kurmis, and Yadavs.

“In response, the public ousted them from power. Once again, you have got the chance to give a fitting answer to them. Let those who made you yearn for development, yearn for every vote. Ensure that their candidates lose their deposits in this election,” he remarked.