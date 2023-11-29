UP govt is in collusion with private nursing homes, alleges Akhilesh

Describing the Yogi Adityanath Government’s supplementary budget tabled in the assembly on Wednesday as hollow, Akhilesh Yadav asked when the government is not able to spend the money from the previous budget, what was the need for a supplementary budget?

Talking to the media in the Vidhan Bhavan, the Samajwadi Party president and leader of the Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly said, “It is strange that Samajwadi Party is out of the government since 2017, but even today they are asking all questions to the Samajwadi Party”.

He said the entire health system of Uttar Pradesh is in a bad state, be it district hospital or PHC or CSC or medical college.

“The government is deliberately destroying government hospitals so that private nursing homes can be promoted. The government is in collusion with private nursing homes and private people. Information is being received that the government wants to help private people directly. The government wants to promote private hospitals,” the LoP charged.

Yadav said that there was a shortage of medicines in hospitals.

“A former BJP MP had brought his grandson to PGI for treatment but he did not get treatment in PGI and boy could not be saved” he said while adding that even a woman also gave birth near Raj Bhavan. He said that you should go somewhere in the capital Lucknow, you will not get admission in emergency. Ambulance will not be available when called while beds will not be available in hospitals. Treatment is being done in private hospitals through middlemen where the poor people are being looted, he further alleged.

The SP president said the BJP has nothing in the name of development. In a democracy, we all are accountable to the public.