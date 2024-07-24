UP govt to develop ‘futuristic township’ in the ‘Glass City of India’

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to develop a ‘futuristic township’ in Firozabad, also known as the “Glass City of India.”

The township will be established in the Transport Nagar and Pachvan areas. It will serve as a hub for residential, tourism, hospitality, and commercial activities, thereby driving the economic growth of both the city and the state.

Preparations, including selecting a project management agency for designing, planning, and executing the project, are underway. The Firozabad-Shikohabad Development Authority, which has initiated this process, is currently seeking applications through a Request for Proposal (RFP), officials here on Wednesday said.

Notably, this township is being planned to accommodate a portion of the temporary population arriving in Firozabad. With the expected influx of tourists, the township aims to fulfil the growing needs of these visitors.

The township will feature spaces for star hotels, guest houses, and residential areas for the service population, along with essential supporting infrastructure such as commercial zones, open and green spaces, ponds, cottage industries, warehouses, and other social amenities.

Envisioned as an integrated development, the township will focus on residential, hospitality, institutional, and commercial facilities, creating a stress-free environment conducive to a productive culture.

The township will be built on a sustainable model, prioritising a pollution-free, noise-free, and stress-free environment. It will be designed as a self-sufficient, holistic community that aligns with natural principles.

The township will be designed based on the 5-minute city concept, ensuring that all essential facilities within each sector are accessible within a 5-minute walk. This will include amenities such as nursery to secondary schools, healthcare centres, postal services, police stations/control centers, e-facility centers, and sports clubs.

Additionally, two dedicated EV lanes will be constructed along both sides of the main road in the township. Fast-charging stations for electric rickshaws and vehicles will be installed, alongside facilities for non-motorised transport, including cycle lanes and parking areas.

The township will incorporate both blue and green infrastructure, with green spaces designed around landscape and heritage themes, and connected to ponds and other water sources.

In addition to multi-level car parking and centres of excellence, the township will be developed as a solar-powered and zero-waste community.

The initial project covers 28 hectares and 13.766 hectares, with the potential for expansion based on future needs. The project management agency will be responsible for tasks such as conducting topographical surveys in the selected area. The project will gain momentum following the selection of the agency and allocation of work.