Video of TB patient lying on road in UP goes viral; Akhilesh mocks authorities

The Firozabad district authorities went into panic mode after the video of a TB patient lying on the ground with an empty oxygen cylinder near Gandhi Park intersection was circulated on social media.

Immediately, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav tweeted the video and said that the health system in the state has come on the streets.

After this the administration became active and the City Magistrate immediately took cognizance.

Akhilesh Yadav wrote,” Health system in Uttar Pradesh on footpath… Nothing more to say because this picture is saying everything else.”

He further wrote,” BJP people should understand that saving people’s lives is a bigger task than saving their chair,”

According to district officials, City Magistrate Rajendra Kumar reached the house of the patient Khacher Pal Singh, a resident of Salia village, and admitted him to the 100-bed hospital of the Medical College.

After this, DM Ramesh Ranjan also reached the hospital and inquired about the condition of the patient. He alleged that the facts shown in the video circulated are wrong.

Officials claimed that Khacher Pal Singh was suffering from difficulty in breathing and due to which he was admitted in Agra Medical College hospital. The relatives discharged him in the morning and were bringing him home. But they stopped at Gandhi Park intersection to get the cylinder refilled, when the video was recorded.