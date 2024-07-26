Akhilesh and Keshav in war of words over ‘pawn’ remark’

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday once again provoked Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya by calling him a ‘pawn’ in the hands of Delhi.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP leader was a ‘mohra’ (pawn) of Delhi and has become the password of Delhi’s WiFi.

However, Keshav Prasad Maurya immediately hit back at the SP president by tweeting on social media, “SP Bahadur Akhilesh Yadav, who has become the pawn of Congress, should focus on saving SP from destruction instead of creating misconceptions about BJP, targeting and insulting the most backward people”.

Maurya said, “The BJP will repeat 2017 in 2027; the lotus has bloomed, will bloom, and will keep blooming.”

It is noteworthy that the war of words between Akhilesh Yadav and Keshav Prasad Maurya has been going on for a long time.

Akhilesh Yadav had made a statement amidst the turmoil following the BJP Working Committee meeting held in Lucknow, after which he came under fire from BJP leaders.

Last week, he had written on social media platform X, “Monsoon offer: Bring 100, form the government!.” After the BJP Working Committee meeting, the Deputy CM had gone to Delhi and met the BJP president, prompting Akhilesh to tweet, “You fools should come back home!” His statement was linked to Deputy CM Keshav.

After this, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hit back at SP president Akhilesh Yadav, saying that the SP is a sinking ship and a dying party whose future and present are in danger. He remarked that the Monsoon will reduce the offer to 47 in 2027. He can see the beautiful dreams of Mungerilal, but they cannot be fulfilled. Will repeat 2017 in 2027, then form a Lotus government, Maurya had commented.