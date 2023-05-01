UP government to take action against encroachments on public land

The Yogi Adityanath government is now going to run bulldozers on encroachments on all government lands including parks, ponds and puddles in urban bodies across the state.

All the urban bodies have been instructed to identify illegal constructions and encroachments and take action as per the rules. It has also been asked to ensure that information regarding encroachments is provided on the Anti Land Mafia Portal (IGRS Portal).

The order issued by the state government recently says that every urban body is expected to mark such public lands, parks, ponds, puddles, etc., in its body which are being encroached by the land mafia or anyone else.

The order adds further that it will be the responsibility of every urban body to provide information related to its body to the Director, Directorate of Local Bodies, who will make this information available to the government.

It is worth mentioning here that in order to remove encroachment from public land and to take effective action against illegal encroachers, the Revenue Department had been running an anti-land mafia campaign since 2017. A four-level task force has also been constituted to review the anti-land mafia campaign at the state, divisional, district and tehsil levels.

Chief Secretary Daya Shankar Mishra is the Chairman of the State Level Anti Land Mafia Task Force, while Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department along with other departments are members of this state Level Anti Land Mafia Task Force.