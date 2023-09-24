LG instructs officials to revamp roads, parks, drains in east Delhi

The lieutenant governor, VK Saxena, visited several east Delhi areas and has instructed the officials concerned to revamp roads, pavements, parks, sewage, and drainage system in the areas.

Saxena, who visited the areas last evening, commenced his visit from Yudhishthir Setu at ISBT Kashmere Gate, which connects north and central Delhi with east and northeast Delhi.

He visited several areas, like Shastri Park, Mansarovar Park, Seelampur, Shyam Lal College, Surajmal Park and various blocks of Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Dilshad Garden among others before his final stop outside the Karkardooma court complex.

Displeased over the poor condition of roads, heaps of garbage, choked and overflowing drains, unkempt public parks, encroachment on public spaces and damaged public properties that gave the surroundings a shabby look, Saxena directed the officials to begin the repair and beautification works on a war footing from Sunday itself.

He specifically directed that no progress report from any agency would be accepted, unless supported by “before and after” photographs of the same.

“The LG asked all concerned agencies – MCD, PWD, DDA, DJB, etc – to sort out the jurisdictional issues among them and stressed that these should not delay the works in any manner. He said the daily progress of works in these areas would be monitored by the LG Secretariat,” the LG’s office said.

During the visit that lasted for over three hours, the L-G was visibly displeased over the dilapidated condition of the Yudhishthir Setu with its railing and pavements broken at several places, posing a threat to pedestrians and two-wheelers.

At Karkardooma court, he was irked by the choked drain overflowing onto the streets, dust-filled streets and pavements, broken footpaths and overgrown trees obstructing the traffic movement at several locations.

Saxena also interacted with residents and RWAs of various localities that he visited and in all these interactions people complained of overflowing sewer lines, choked drains and crumbling roads/footpaths, apart from other issues. These had become perineal problems and the civic agencies concerned did not respond to complaints by residents, they told the LG.

The LG lamented that none of the civic agencies, over the years, had paid any attention to these areas where a large population was forced to live under shabby conditions. Saxena reiterated his commitment to revamp the east Delhi areas that have persistently suffered due to the government’s apathy.

In the run up to the G20 Summit, the LG had taken up the upkeep and beautification of the stretch near Akshardham Temple. He had also visited the heavily congested Vikas Marg.