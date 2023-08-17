UP DyCM Maurya wants ‘kar seva like Ayodhya’ in Shringverpur Dhaam

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that just like the ‘kar seva’ for temple construction in Ayodhya, a similar one would be done for building a grand ‘Shringverpur Dhaam’ in Prayagraj.

Maurya’s comments assumed significance as they were made after Uttar Pradesh minister and Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad, flagged off a controversy by claiming that the mosque situated in the Nishadraj Fort in Prayagraj was “illegal” and urged Muslims to find a solution to it through dialogue.

Maurya was speaking at a function organised by the Nishad party in Gorakhpur on Wednesday.

The Nishad Party staked its claim to ticket distribution in proportion to the Nishad community’s population in the state.

Shringverpur Dhaam is considered by Nishads as the abode of Nishadraj (the head of riverine clan), who helped Lord Ram cross the Ganga while serving 14 years in exile.

“I just heard Dr Sanjay Nishad say that he has also sent for the soil from Nishadraj Fort in Prayagraj. I would want all of you to take a pledge with this pious soil. When Nishadraj Dhaam would be set up, then just like kar seva that was done for temple construction in Ayodhya, a similar kar seva would be done for Shringverpur Dhaam too,” Maurya said.

Nishad party chief and Uttar Pradesh fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad said Nishad Raj, along with Ram Rajya, would bring prosperity to the society.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said the Nishad party is a key partner of NDA that had strengthened itself in the past eight years.

State BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary while speaking at the function focused on the improved law and order situation.