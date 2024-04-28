Everyone who wants India to develop will not be with people like Kejriwal, Kanhaiya & Udit Raj: Sachdeva

In reaction to Arvinder Singh Lovely resigning from the post of Delhi Congress President, BJP’ s Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the reason behind the same could have been a ticket given to Kanhaiya Kumar for contesting the East Delhi LS seat.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday Sachdeva said the BJP has always maintained that it’s not about parties coming together but hearts coming together, and claimed that this was proven when Sardar Arvind Singh Lovely resigned from the post of Delhi Congress President.

The press conference was conducted by Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who claimed that slowly but surely, the saffron party’s statement is proving true that the INDI alliance will be completely dissolved before May 25.

Sachdeva further claimed that the signal of Lovely’s resignation was apparent on the day when Rajkumar Chauhan wrote a letter. Whether it’s Rajkumar Anand, Rajkumar Chauhan, or Arvind Singh Lovely, the Delhi BJP chief alleged that the common theme in their resignation letters was Arvind Kejriwal, the main reason for corruption and also giving a ticket to Kanhaiya Kumar was also one of the major reasons.

“Every individual who wants to see India develop, who wants to witness the progress of the nation, will never ally with corrupt individuals like Kejriwal and anti-national figures like Kanhaiya Kumar,” Sachdeva said, taking a dig at the Congress.

Sachdeva, further hitting out at Kumar, claimed that anyone who has a sense of patriotism, can not stand with people like him, who talk about breaking the country into pieces.

He said Ms Sheila Dikshit may not be present in this world today, but looking at the tweets of AAP MLAs about her during her time, it was evident that this alliance was just to save their own seats and nothing else.

The BJP leader alleged that the nepotism that Kejriwal condemned, was being continued by him now, and Lovely’s resignation was just the beginning, as this series of resignations could