Education is the foundation stone of a strong nation: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the importance of schoolchildren excelling not only in academics but also in traditional handicrafts and sports.

During the ‘smriti diwas’ programme for the late Devendra Nath Srivastava, founder-manager of Maheshwari Prasad Intermediate College in Alamchand village, Kaushambi on Wednesday, the chief minister said in line with the National Education Policy, there is a need to focus on the skill development of children.

Our schools must transform themselves into research centres to explore innovations that can contribute to the One District One Product initiative, he contended.

Advertisement

The CM praised the establishment of Inter College in Alamchand village by eminent advocate Devendra Nath Srivastava six decades ago to preserve the heritage of his ancestors. He underscored that our ancient texts provide profound inspiration, emphasising that knowledge is inseparable from faith. He pointed out that out of the 2,526 students, 1,353 are girls enrolled with the school. He called it an auspicious sign.

The chief minister highlighted the teachings of the gurus, urging students to uphold truthfulness and follow the path of dharma. He expressed happiness over the fact that well-known personalities of the country, like the vice chancellor of Allahabad University and the judges of the Supreme Court are associated with this college. He commended their commitment to taking time off their busy schedules to be present among the students as mentors and parental figures.

He conveyed to the students that greatness is not achieved suddenly but requires hard work, dedication, and devotion.

The chief minister also assured the school management that keeping their needs in mind various works will be carried out under Project Alankar. The government provides 75 to 90 per cent assistance for the construction of any school that is financed by the government or is a government school under Project Alankar.

Appreciating the contributions of private institutions in the education sector, the chief minister encouraged students to visit the library alongside their regular curriculum, emphasizing the importance of gaining knowledge from new books. He also emphasised the importance of converting libraries into digital libraries assuring all possible assistance from the government for the endeavour.

Yogi directed the district magistrate to formulate a comprehensive action plan for higher education in Kaushambi, with a special focus on the higher education of girls. Additionally, he advised seeking guidance from the Vice Chancellor of Allahabad University for the successful implementation of this plan.

CM Yogi highlighted that when society takes the lead and the government follows, the nation becomes a global leader, continually setting new standards. He noted India’s achievements in various fields over the last nine years, particularly in sports, where new paradigms have been established.

He emphasised the need to provide a suitable platform for sports and cultural activities, noting that when talents are given the right opportunities, achieving significant goals becomes much smoother. He said the government was working with complete sensitivity towards education. Education is the foundation stone of a strong and capable nation.