UP: Court asks Rahul Gandhi to appear on January 6

An MP- MLA Special Court here on Saturday issued a fresh summon to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on January 6 in a case of making objectionable remarks against the then BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

MP-MLA Special Court Magistrate Yogesh Kumar Yadav, while ordering the re-issue of summons against Rahul Gandhi, has fixed January 6, 2024 for the next hearing.

Earlier the court had sent summons to Gandhi for his appearance on December 16.

According to advocate Santosh Pandey, Vijay Mishra, a resident of Hanumanganj of Kotwali Dehat Police Station, had filed a defamation case in the court against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 4, 2018.

Mishra had alleged that the Congress leader had made objectionable remarks against the then BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a press conference held in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru on July 15, 2018.

The court had ordered to summon Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for trial on November 27, 2023. While ordering the issuance of summons, the court had then fixed December 16 for Rahul Gandhi’s appearance.

On Saturday, complainant’s advocate Santosh Pandey demanded the issuance of bailable warrant against Gandhi.

However, the court has ordered re-issuance of summons against Gandhi due to non-service of summons. The next hearing in the case will be on January 6.