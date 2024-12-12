UP Cong to gherao Assembly on Dec 18

The UP Congress, despite having only two MLAs in the state Assembly, is preparing to show its strength during the winter session of the assembly with a call to gherao the Vidhan Sabha. It has called upon party workers from all over the state to come to Lucknow on December 18 and join the agitation to gherao the Vidhan Bhavan. The winter session of UP Assembly will be held from December 16 to December 20. But the session could end on December 18 after the passage of supplementary budget on that day.

The partystate president Ajay Rai said in a press conference here on Thursday that there is devastation and outcry in the entire state. At some places fake riots are taking place and at others, encounters are being conducted. Women are being abused and anarchy is increasing. Besides privatisation of power sector , Sambhal violence and irregularities in the assembly bypolls would be the other issues for Congress workers. He alleged that at the behest of the government, the policemen are engaged in harassment.

Calling upon the opposition parties, particularly the Samajwadi Party, to support the Congress agitational programmee, Rai said that it is the responsibility of all the opposition leaders to cooperate in the assembly siege against the anti-people policies of the UP government. He said that all the work in UP is being given to contractors from Gujarat. ” The work which was earlier given to local contractors is now being given to the people of Gujarat. Gujarat companies have complete monopoly in UP. In such a situation, the quality of work is likely to be affected because, these companies will return to Gujarat after working here by any means, then it will be difficult to catch them,” he alleged.

The Congress MLA and legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra said that Yogi Adityanath’s government has failed on every issue today. ” Be it a farmer’s issue or youth unemployment, BJP is not answering these questions inside the assembly. They are not ready to answer anything,” she said. Mishra said that as a political party, it is our moral responsibility to hold the government accountable in those issues on which the public has trusted BJP and sent them to the Assembly. She said that it is our responsibility to raise the voice of the public.