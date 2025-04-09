UP govt increases DA for 16 lakh state employees by 2%

The Uttar Pradesh government gave a gift to the state employees on Wednesday in the form of the Dearness Allowance ( DA) increased by 2 per cent.

According to officials here, the state government decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance (DA) from 53 to 55 per cent on the original salary from January 1, 2025, on par with the Central government.

The decision will benefit state employees, aided educational/technical educational institutions, regular and full-time employees of urban local bodies, working employees and salaries in UGC scale.

About 16 lakh employees will benefit from this increase.

The increased dearness allowances will be paid with the salary of April 2025 (paid in May). The government will bear a burden of Rs 107 crore in May 2025 and Rs 193 crore on the payment of arrears. At the same time, Rs 129 crore will be deposited in GPF of employees covered with OPS. This expenditure load for the entire financial year will be Rs 107 crore per month.