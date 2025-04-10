UP CM Yogi orders prompt crop damage assessment and compensation within 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to promptly conduct a survey starting late Wednesday night to assess the damage caused to farmers’ crops due to adverse weather conditions, including strong winds and hailstorms in the state.

He directed all District Magistrates, SDMs, and Tehsildars to visit the affected areas immediately and carry out a detailed survey. The results of this survey should be submitted to the relevant department so that compensation can be disbursed directly to the farmers’ accounts within 24 hours.

CM Yogi also emphasised that there should be no negligence in the compensation process. He warned that strict action will be taken against any officer found neglecting their duties.

The weather conditions deteriorated suddenly on the night of April 9, leading to strong storms, hailstorms, and lightning strikes in various areas. In response, CM Yogi instructed officials to expedite relief efforts.

Following the survey, compensation for crop losses will be provided by the Revenue Department in collaboration with insurance companies. Additionally, the Relief Department has issued an alert due to the ongoing bad weather and urged people to step out of their homes only when absolutely necessary.

It is important to note that compensation will only be provided to farmers whose crops have suffered more than 33 percent damage due to floods, hailstorms, and unseasonal rains. In addition, the Relief Department has issued an alert due to the ongoing bad weather. The department has urged the public to stay indoors and only step out when absolutely necessary, in order to prevent any potential loss of life.