UP govt orders secure wheat storage in warehouses amid procurement drive due to inclement weather

With widespread rains lashing Uttar Pradesh since yesterday, the state government has directed officials to prevent wheat spoilage by ensuring all grain is stored securely in warehouses, rather than in the open, given the changing weather conditions.

To maintain seamless communication with farmers, the state government has operationalised mobile procurement centers that function even on Sundays and public holidays.

Officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department have been actively reaching out to farmers across villages, including during festivals like Mahavir Jayanti, to ensure uninterrupted procurement processes.

These initiatives underscore the government’s dedication to supporting farmers by safeguarding their produce and facilitating efficient procurement, irrespective of external challenges.

According to officials here on Thursday, so far, 1.43709 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have been procured from 27,388 farmers.

The UP government’s proactive initiatives have significantly boosted wheat procurement in the state. As of 10 April 2025, a total of 367,875 farmers have registered for the procurement process, an increase from 356,000 on April 8. Notably, over 7,000 new farmers sold their wheat at government centers within just two days, reflecting growing trust in the administration’s transparent and farmer-friendly approach.

To facilitate this engagement, the administration conducted village-to-village outreach before the harvest season, encouraging farmers to utilise government procurement centers for their wheat sales. Additionally, the introduction of mobile procurement units has streamlined the purchasing process, bringing convenience directly to farmers’ doorsteps.

For the Rabi marketing year 2025–26, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat has been fixed at Rs 2,425 per quintal, which is being directly credited to farmers’ accounts within 48 hours of procurement.

To further ease the burden on farmers, the government is also providing an additional Rs 20 per quintal for unloading, cleaning, and sieving wheat. These measures reflect the government’s unwavering commitment to making the procurement process farmer-centric and transparent.

In a major reform, registered farmers can sell up to 100 quintals of wheat without prior verification, streamlining the sale process and eliminating unnecessary delays. On the CM’s instructions, all procurement centres have also made arrangements for comfortable seating, clean drinking water, and shade.

During the eight years of the Yogi government’s tenure, nearly 50 lakh farmers have benefitted from direct MSP payments amounting to Rs 43,424.44 crore. In comparison, under the previous SP government, only 19.02 lakh farmers had received Rs 12,808.67 crore over five years.