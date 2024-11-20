UP CM Yogi offers prayers at Shri Ram Temple and Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya

When the state was witnessing an intense battle of ballots for nine assembly bypolls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Wednesday where he offered prayers at Hanumangarhi and the Ram Temple, seeking blessings for the happiness and prosperity of the people.

The Chief Minister’s one-day visit coincided with the ongoing by-elections for nine assembly seats in the state. On his arrival in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister was warmly welcomed by public representatives, including the Mayor, MLA, and BJP leaders.

In the afternoon, CM Adityanath visited Ram Katha Park before proceeding directly to Hanumangarhi, where he offered his respect to Sankatmochan Hanuman. He also met Mahant Prem Das, the head of Hanumangarhi, who honoured him with a shawl.

After completing the rituals, the Chief Minister greeted the people of Ayodhya and the devotees gathered there. He then visited Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, offered prayers and performed darshan-puja.

Previously, CM Adityanath had visited Ayodhya during the Deepotsav celebrations, offering prayers to both Shri Ram Lalla and Sankatmochan Hanuman. Prominent leaders, including Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi and MLA Vedprakash Gupta, were present during the Chief Minister’s visit.