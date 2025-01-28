UP CM slams Kejriwal, calls Yamuna’s condition a ‘dirty sewer

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi over the deteriorating condition of the Yamuna River.

He accused AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of reducing the once-revered river to the state of a “dirty sewer.”

“Yamuna ji, which was once a mythological river of India and a symbol of faith for all of us, has been turned into a dirty sewer by Kejriwal,” the Chief Minister remarked.

Addressing public meetings at Mangolpuri, Vikaspuri, Tilak Nagar, and Rajendra Nagar in support of BJP candidates ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, Adityanath lambasted Kejriwal and the AAP government for their alleged failure to tackle Yamuna pollution.

Highlighting the BJP’s commitment to preserving India’s rivers, Adityanath said, “On January 22, our government took a holy dip in the Triveni of Prayagraj. If Kejriwal had any moral courage, he and his ministers should have taken a dip in the Yamuna to witness its current state firsthand.”

He went on to accuse the AAP government of mismanagement and corruption. “The AAP government in Delhi has become synonymous with anarchy. They once promised transparency and accountability but have now abandoned their own Jan Lokpal agenda. Their leaders and party stand for corruption.”

Addressing the condition of basic amenities in the national capital, Adityanath said, “The roads in Delhi are in terrible shape, with sewer water flowing onto the streets. Drinking water is scarce, and residents must rely on tankers, which come only once or twice a week.”

The Chief Minister urged voters to choose BJP for a cleaner and better-governed Delhi. “The sins of the AAP government have burdened the people of Delhi. The only way to free them from this suffering is to establish a BJP government in Delhi,” he said.