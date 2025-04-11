PM praises transformation in Varanasi: Says it will prove to be a milestone towards ‘Viksit Purvanchal’

Hailing the development in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday resolved to provide better facilities for every region, every family, and every youngster. He laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 3,880 crore in Uttar Pradesh, which he said, would prove to be a milestone towards a ‘Viksit Purvanchal’.

“In the last 10 years, the development in Varanasi has picked up a new speed… Kashi is now at the centre of Purvanchal’s economic map. Many infrastructure projects will boost connectivity, providing ‘nal see jal’ to every household, education, healthcare, and expansion of sports facilities,” he said while addressing a public rally in Varanasi.

Advertisement

He promised to provide better facilities for every region, every family, and every youngster with the projects inaugurated today. They would prove to be a milestone towards a ‘Viksit Purvanchal’, he emphasised.

Advertisement

PM Modi handed over Ayushman cards to three elderly people above the age of 70 years, certificates for three Geographical Indications (GI), and also transferred a bonus of Rs 106 crore to dairy farmers of the state associated with Banas Dairy (Amul).

He said, “To develop indigenous cow breeds in the country, to improve their quality, and to ensure scientific approaches to cattle breeding, the ‘Rashtriya Gokul Mission’ is being implemented. The core objective of all these efforts is to connect our livestock-rearing brothers and sisters to new paths of development, to provide them with better markets and greater opportunities”.

PM Modi greeted the people of Varanasi in Bhojpuri. He says, “Kashi belongs to me, I belong to Kashi.”

Mr Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 44 projects worth over Rs 3,880 crore at Mehdiganj in Varanasi. These projects include development in road infrastructure, electricity, education, and tourism aimed at enhancing the overall growth of the region.

Earlier, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi. He received a traditional greeting amid cheers from the crowd and local representatives.