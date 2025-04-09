UP is the holy land of Jain Tirthankaras: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh has been a sacred land for Jain Tirthankaras, with Ayodhya alone being the birthplace of five and Kashi of one, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday.

Highlighting the state’s deep spiritual heritage, he noted that Lord Rishabhdev — the first Tirthankara and king of Ayodhya — was born here, and that the teachings of spirituality and meditation spread from this very soil.

Advertisement

He was addressing a grand celebration of ‘Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra Diwas’ here, organised by the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) to promote peace, positive energy, and the welfare of humanity.

Advertisement

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also referred to the inspirational message delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing. He highlighted the nine resolutions shared by the Prime Minister to integrate the Navkar Mahamantra into daily life and urged everyone to adopt them in spirit and practice.

Extending his greetings on Lord Mahavir Jayanti, the Chief Minister encouraged people to spread the core values of Jainism—non-violence and compassion. Regarding the significance of the Navkar Mahamantra, CM Adityanath stated that it serves as a path to liberation from the threefold sufferings — physical, divine, and spiritual.

He said, “When individuals align themselves with the spirit of spiritual discipline, self-purification, and service to others, they elevate their lives and inspire society and the world at large.”

He emphasised that the lives of all 24 Tirthankaras were devoted to the welfare of humanity. “Their teachings and spiritual practices set a timeless example of righteous living. These principles of Jainism continue to hold deep relevance even today. Every Indian should draw inspiration from them and integrate them into their daily lives,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister lauded the magnificence of the Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra Diwas, noting that this event marks the first time Jainism’s teachings have been celebrated globally. He expressed confidence that this initiative would serve as a beacon of inspiration for all.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister once again extended heartfelt greetings on Lord Mahavir Jayanti and appealed to everyone to internalise and propagate the eternal teachings of Jainism.