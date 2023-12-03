UP CM pays tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Rajendra Prasad

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday remembered and paid humble tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary by garlanding his statue on behalf of the people of the state.

The Chief Minister said that Dr Prasad was a great freedom fighter, who joined the independence movement under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and provided leadership at every step of the movement.

“Dr Rajendra Prasad was not only a frontline warrior in the battle for the country’s freedom but was also a key architect of the governance structure of the country,” he added.

The CM noted that despite opposition from the then government, he actively participated in the reconstruction program of Somnath Temple. Prayagraj and Kumbh held a special place in his heart, he said.

Embracing the values and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi in his life, Dr Rajendra Prasad continued to move forward with those resolutions throughout his life.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, BJP leaders Avinash Trivedi and Mahendra Nath Singh were among others present on the occasion.