Officers should review projects every 15 days: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a divisional review meeting regarding development works here on Monday.

The CM along with development , also took information about law and order from the officials of three districts of the division, Azamgarh, Ballia and Mau.

During this, he took information related to revenue, law and order, electricity system and cow sheds and gave necessary directions. Apart from this, he held a meeting with the public representatives of the division.

Advertisement

CM Yogi stayed in the district for a total of four and a half hours. The Chief Minister also inspected the music college under construction in Harihar.

The Chief Minister arrived in the district for the first time after the Lok Sabha elections.

The CM directed to ensure the implementation of public interest and public welfare schemes of the government in a time bound manner with quality. He said that development projects should be monitored regularly.

“Appoint a separate nodal officer for each project, who reports the progress every week. Senior officials should review the projects every 15 days. All the projects should be completed within their stipulated time limit. Full attention should be paid to quality. No project should be late,” CM instructed the officials.

The Chief Minister inquired about the water level of Ghaghra river flowing in Devra area of Sagdi tehsil. He instructed to remain alert regarding floods. Also took information about the preparations.

The CM held a review meeting regarding law and order, said that strictest action should be taken against criminals. There should not be any kind of negligence in this. The Chief Minister said that strict action should be taken against every type of mafia.