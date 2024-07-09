PM Modi receiving Russia’s highest civilian award is an honor for 140 crore Indians: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving Russia’s highest civilian honor, calling it an honor for 140 crore Indians.

On his X handle, CM Yogi wrote: “The highest civilian honor given ‘Order of St. Andrew the Apostle’ given by the Russian Federation is an honor for 140 crore Indians.”

He further wrote, “This award shows the deep mutual respect between the two countries and recognizes PM Modi’s significant contribution to maintaining the long-standing friendship between Russia and India. Congratulations to the Prime Minister on this excellent achievement. Under your leadership, India will continue to grow and achieve unique success on the international stage.”

It is noteworthy that Russia announced this award for PM Modi in 2019. The importance of this award can be understood from its 326-year history. In 1698, Tsar Peter the Great established the ‘Order of St. Andrew the Apostle’ in honor of Russia’s patron saint, St. Andrew.