UP CM Yogi conducts aerial survey of flood affected Shravasti and Balrampur, distributes relief material

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected Shravasti and Balrampur on Thursday.

He took information about the flood affected areas from the officials and instructed them to speed up the relief work.

After this, the CM conducted on-site inspection of the flood affected areas of both the districts. He met children and women affected by the disaster. Apart from this, relief material was distributed to the flood affected people.

CM Adityanath presented a cheque of Rs 4 lakh as assistance to the families of those who lost their loved ones in disasters. He honoured the PAC soldiers who took the flood affected people to safe places by giving them citations. He also announced to give them cash prize along with special prize.

The Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of all the villages of Ikauna tehsil affected by Shravasti flood at around 12 noon. Devi Patan Divisional Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Sushil and Shravasti District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi informed the CM that flood situation has arisen in the district due to sudden release of water after torrential rains in Nepal. At present, the water level is gradually decreasing.

The CM also conducted on-site inspection of Laxmanpur Kothi Rapti Barrage. Here he met 11 victims rescued in the flood and enquired about their well-being. He honoured Rekha Devi, the village guide and five PAC soldiers who gave information about the people trapped in the flood, with citations, and also announced to honour all 7 people with cash awards.

Apart from this, a cheque of Rs 4 lakh each was handed over to the four families who lost their loved ones in the disaster. Before this he distributed relief material kits.

Communicating with the flood victims, the CM said that immediate financial assistance was being given to the families of farmers and sharecroppers who lost their lives during human-wildlife conflict, snakebite, lightning and other disasters.

He said that at present 12 districts of the state are affected by floods. This includes 633 villages in 33 tehsils, whose population of about 17.97 lakh is affected. More than 18,000 cattle and 1.45 lakh hectares of agricultural land were also affected in this deluge , he said.

The CM said more than 923 flood posts have been established in these areas, from where the flood situation and relief operations are being monitored. At the same time, more than 1,033 flood shelters have been established, where people affected by floods are living.

He said that 116 villages in Shravasti are fully or partially affected by floods. There is a situation of erosion in 15 villages, whose population of 76,000 is afflicted by the floods while more than 23,000 hectares of agricultural land was damaged.

He said that about 50,000 population is affected by the flood in Balrampur where more than 32,000 hectares of agricultural land was under water.