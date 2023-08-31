UP CM calls on Intellectuals to cooperate in taking govt’s schemes to the needy

During his visit to Devipatan Temple in Balrampur district on the second day of his tour on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made an appeal to the intellectuals of the district to cooperate in promoting the state government’s schemes. .

The chief minister said, “The intellectuals (prabuddhjan) should play their role in ensuring that government schemes reach those in need. Connect as many people as possible with the schemes, and identify those who should benefit from them.”

He emphasised that people should be informed about the schemes being implemented at the governance level. Additionally, at the individual level, doctors, professors, and other intellectuals should make use of their skills to benefit the common people.

While speaking with the intellectuals from various backgrounds, the CM urged them to ensure that the benefits of their expertise reach the common people. He also encouraged them to raise awareness about government schemes.

Speaking to doctors, he suggested that they continue working for public welfare alongside their private practice and help those in need.

The chief minister also stated that efforts should be made for anyone who requires the assistance of a government program for treatment. He said that the government is implementing various schemes, including Jan Arogya and Ayushman Bharat, and people can play a crucial role in ensuring these benefits reach eligible individuals.

CM Yogi also urged self-help groups of women to promote government schemes and involve others. Additionally, he called upon 25 intellectual individuals, including retired teachers, professors, farmers, people associated with FPOs, and sportspersons, to contribute to society at their respective levels and promote government schemes.

While at Devipatan Temple, Balrampur, on Thursday morning, the Chief Minister performed a special ‘puja’ and participated in the Rudrabhishek. Later, he reached the cow shelter and showed his affection for the cows by feeding them. The local administration had set up tight security arrangements along the route to the temple during the CM’s visit. There was also a strong police presence on every road around the temple.