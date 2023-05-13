Follow Us:

  1. Home » India » UP bypolls: Apna Dal leads both assembly seats

UP bypolls: Apna Dal leads both assembly seats

Early trends of Uttar Pradesh bye-elections showed Samajwadi Party and Apna Dal -AD (S) leading on one seat each.

ANI | New Delhi | May 13, 2023 1:58 pm

Apna dal leader Anupriya patel and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav.

Apna Dal-AD (S) is leading on both assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh by-elections, according to Election Commission’s latest data.

The ruling coalition partner Apna Dal (Sonelal) is contesting both Suar and Chhanbey seats. From the Suar seat, Apna Dal candidate Shafeek Ahmed Ansari is ahead of SP candidate Anuradha Chauhan by 6002 while from Chhanbey, Rinki Kol is leading with 221 votes, as per ECI’s trends at 1 pm.

Suar assembly seat in Rampur district was declared vacant on February 13 after a Moradabad court sentenced Abdullah Azam Khan, the son of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, to two years in jail in a 15-year-old case.

The Chhanbey seat was declared vacant after the demise of sitting MLA Rahul Kol.

