Apna Dal-S, Nishad Party will be BJP partners in LS Polls in UP: Shah

Announcing that Apna Dal (Sonelal) led by Union Minister Anupriya Patel and Nishad Party led by state Minister Sanjay Nishad will be a part of the NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government has done record work for backwards.

Shah, who was the Chief Guest at a function on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Apna Dal founder here on Sunday, made Apna Dal workers take a pledge to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country for the third time in 2024.

Shah said that Prime Minister Modi has done a lot of work for the backward classes in the last nine years. “After independence, the maximum number of backward caste ministers are in the current NDA government led by Modi,” he said.

He said the present NDA government has the highest number of MPs of backwards, Dalits and Tribals while reservation system for backward students have been implemented in MBBS, MD, NEET and scholarships for students.