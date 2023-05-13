Apna Dal-S sweeps UP assembly bypolls

Apna Dal-Sonelal (AP-S), an ally of the BJP, swept the Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. It won Suar and Chhanbey assembly seats by defeating the Samajwadi Party candidates.

This is the first time after 1996 that the BJP could win Suar seat in Rampur district through its ally which fell vacant following the disqualification of Abdullah Azam , son of Azam Khan, involved in mob violence case.

Apna Dal’s Shafiq Ahmed Ansari won Suar seat by a margin of 8,824 votes against SP candidate Anuradha Chauhan.

In Chhanbey assembly seat in Mirzapur district , Apna Dal (S) candidate Rinki Kol defeated her nearest SP candidate Kirti Kol by a margin of over 9500 votes.

After the win in Suar, now the strength of Apna Dal (S) has gone up to 14 in the UP assembly and Shafiq Ahmed Ansari becomes the first Muslim member of the BJP ally in the assembly.