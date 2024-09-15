UP BJP to hold ‘Seva Pakhwada’ to celebrate PM’s birthday

Uttar Pradesh BJP will start ‘Seva Pakhwada’ from tomorrow to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under BJP Seva Pakhwada, service will be done at public places including cities, villages, streets, mohallas, majras, chowpalos.

Various programs will be organized under Seva Pakhwada along with various social and service works from the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 and will continue till October 2 with the message of Seva Paramo Dharma.

District workshops of Seva Pakhwada will be organized in all the districts of the state on September 16.

State General Secretary Sanjay Rai informed here on Sunday that the BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, National General Secretary Sunil Bansal and National President of Backward Class Morcha and National Coordinator of the campaign K Laxman shared the planning of the programs to be organized under Seva Pakhwada through a virtual meeting.

UP President Bhupendra Singh Choudhary, State General Secretary (Organization) Dharampal Singh along with State Office bearers, Regional President, Regional In-charge, District President, District In-charge were present in the virtual meeting.

‘Seva Pakhwada’ State Coordinator Sanjay Rai said that a cleanliness campaign will be run in the entire state on September 17, on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the cleanliness campaign, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, State BJP President Bhupendra Singh Choudhary along with state government ministers, and BJP leaders and workers

will give impetus to cleanliness programs in public places and motivate people for cleanliness with cleanliness message.

Blood donation camps will be organized in all the districts from September 17 to 19. Cleanliness campaign will be conducted in schools and hospitals at the divisional level from September 18 to 24.