UP BJP appeals to ECI to change bypolls dates in view of Kartik Purnima

The Uttar Pradesh BJP has appealed to the Election Commission of India ( ECI) to change the polling date in nine assembly by-elections to November 20 from the announced November 13 in view of the Kartik Purnima festival.

A delegation of the BJP met the state chief electoral officer here on Thursday to submit a letter to this effect.

The BJP delegation, while handing over the letter to the chief electoral officer, said the date of the by-election in UP has been declared on November 13, whereas November 15 is the bathing festival of Kartik Purnima.

“It is well known that the bathing festival and worship of Kartik Purnima has special significance in UP. A large number of people take baths and worship on Kartik Purnima. It is noteworthy that on the occasion of Kartik Purnima in Kundarki, Meerapur, Ghaziabad, and Prayagraj, people reach three to four days in advance to participate in the fair and worship. Due to Kartik Purnima, a majority of voters may be deprived of voting,” they said.

The delegation said when the EC is committed to 100 per cent voting, in such a situation, the voting percentage in the by-election might reduce due to Kartik Purnima. “Therefore, it would be appropriate to change the date of the by-election to November 20 instead of November 13,” the BJP leaders appealed before the ECI.