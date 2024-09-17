Greetings pour in for PM Modi from leaders across party lines on his 74th birthday

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among prominent leaders from across the party lines greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday.

BJP National President JP Nadda, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal extended their best wishes to the prime minister on the occasion.

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar in Gujarat.

The President led the nation in greeting the prime minister on his birthday. In a post on X in Hindi, she said, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiji on his birthday. On the strength of your personality and work, you have provided extraordinary leadership and increased the prosperity and prestige of the country. I wish that your innovative efforts with the spirit of nation first pave the way to make India a developed nation. I pray to God that you live long and always remain healthy and happy.”

In a post on X, Vice-President Dhankhar wrote, “Heartfelt wishes to @narendramodi ji on his birthday! In governance for over two decades, and as Prime Minister over a decade in historic third continual term, he has aroused the soul of Bharat, stimulated its cultural values, nurtured its civilisational ethos and firmly set it on the unprecedented developmental trajectory towards #ViksitBharat by 2047. With new insights and resolute will, may you continue to lead Bharat for many years to come! Pray Almighty to give you the strength and be blessed with good health.”

Taking to his X handle to greet the prime minister on the occasion, Home Minister Shah said, “In the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the country has got such a decisive leader, who has worked to bring about a change in the lives of the deprived by bringing them into the mainstream, starting from the security of the country. Along with increasing the self-esteem of the countrymen, the global outlook towards India has also changed under his leadership. Modi ji, who has increased the prestige of the country from the depths of the sea to the heights of space, is an inspiration for peace, compassion and empathy all over the world. #HappyBdayModiji.”

Lauding PM Modi’s commitment to the service of the nation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Many congratulations and best wishes to the successful Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on his birthday. Not only India but the whole world has seen and experienced his visionary and strong leadership. Modiji has led the country with full readiness, concentration and asceticism and is still doing so. #HappyBdayModiji”

Commending PM Modi’s leadership, Nadda said the goal of building a ‘developed India’ has become the resolve of every person. “Under your leadership, our goal of service, good governance and development is taking a concrete shape. Your leadership and guidance are always an inspiration for millions of BJP workers. I pray to God for your long life and good health. Best wishes! #HappyBdayModiji,” he said in a post on X.

In his birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, “Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you a long and healthy life.”

Many other leaders from Opposition parties greeted Prime Minister Modi. Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X, “Best wishes to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life.”

Arvind Kejriwal said, “Heartiest birthday wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I wish you a long and healthy life.”

‘Warmest birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wishing you a long life with enduring health in the years ahead,” read a post of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on X.

Meanwhile, the BJP celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday by organising ‘seva pakhwara’ (service fortnight) across the country from September 17 to October 2. Various welfare activities across the country will be held during the ‘seva pakhwada’, which commenced on September 17 and continue till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.