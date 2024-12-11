UP Assembly Winter session from Dec 16

A brief 5 days winter session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature has been convened from December 16 .During the session ,the Yogi Adityanath government will table the second supplementary budget on December 17. The size of the supplementary budget focused on Maha Kumbh is likely to be between Rs 12,000 to Rs15,000 crore.The session may be a stormy one with the Opposition Samajwadi Party and ruling BJP members possible clash on different issues including Sambhal violence, irregularities in the by-elections and privatisation of the power sector.

According to the assembly secretariat here on Wednesday, on the first day of the session, formal business like ordinances, notifications, rules will be laid on the table of the House and legislative business will be transacted. Supplementary budget will be presented on December 17 and discussed on December 18, after which it will be passed. Legislative work will be held on December 19 and 20. The House will function for half- a -day on December 20.

However it is predicted that the session will end after the approval of the supplementary budget on December 18.State Finance department sources said that the main part of the supplementary budget can be allocated for Maha Kumbh to the Transport Department, Urban Development Department and other departments related to Kumbh. Apart from this, industrial development and MSME will also be given a share in the budget.

About Rs 2.34 lakh crore is to be received from the Centre by March, 2025 as state share from taxes. The full budget for 2025-26 is slated to come in the second week of February and so the size of the supplementary budget is likely to be small. Proposals have been sought from all departments for supplementary budget. Earlier in July, a supplementary budget of Rs 12209 crore was presented. At that time, maximum amount of Rs 7500 crore was allocated for industrial development in the budget.

During the winter session , the government will also table nine Ordinance that was progumulated after the monsoon session.The Ordinances to be tabled are: UP Private Universities (Seventh Amendment) Ordinance 2024, UP Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2024, UP Go-Seva Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2024, UP Private Universities (Eighth Amendment) Ordinance 2024, UP State Public Service Commission (Regulation of Procedure) (Amendment) Ordinance 2024, UP Private Universities (Ninth Amendment) Ordinance 2024, UP Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance 2024, UP Private Universities (Tenth Amendment) Ordinance 2024 and UP State Sports University (Amendment) Ordinance 2024.