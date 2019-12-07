Unnao woman’s autopsy report has revealed that the victim had died of extensive burn injuries, said Dr Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital.

Unnao rape survivor, who was assaulted and set ablaze by five men on Thursday, died of cardiac arrest late on Friday at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

The victim who had more than 90 per cent burn injuries lost the battle after 43 hours of being attacked.

Post-mortem of the victim’s body was conducted early on Saturday under the leadership of Dr MK Wahi, Head of Department of Forensic unit.

No indication of poisoning and suffocation was found on the body during post-mortem.

The Uttar Pradesh Police and the Delhi Police were not a part of the forensic procedure.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the victim were taken to her village in Unnao from Safdarjung Hospital earlier today after post-mortem.

Amid anger over the incident, a woman, who was protesting against the Unnao rape case, threw petrol on her 6-year-old daughter outside Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

The girl was admitted to the emergency department for the treatment while the woman was taken into custody by police.

The woman, who had survived a brutal gangrape earlier in March, was on Thursday assaulted and set ablaze by five accused in the case in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district when she was on her way to the Rae Bareli court to testify against the men.

In her statement to the police, the rape survivor had said the five men first hit her on the head and attacked with a knife on the neck. Then they poured kerosene and set her on fire.

The victim ran for a kilometre with her burns, in intense pain, crying for help and assistance. As per reports, after the incident, she took a bystander’s mobile phone and called the emergency help number and police herself.

Police rushed to the spot and the woman was admitted to a nearby government hospital. As her condition worsened, the Unnao rape victim was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday evening.