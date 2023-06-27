Union Minister’s video call for LoP raj creates furore in BJP

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s video which went viral on social media created a fresh furore in the BJP and evoked criticism of the ruling Congress party leaders since last night.

During his visit after attending party’s Prabhudhjan Sammelan in Sawaimadhopur on Sunday, Shekhawat told a group of his supporters walking with him that if the people wanted grant on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) by the Central government, then bring the ‘Raj of Rajendra Rathore’ (Leader of the Opposition) in upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan due later this year.

On the mention of ERCP, Shekhawat who is also monitoring the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the country, was heard saying, “Main Rs 46,000 crore dedunga, aap log Rajendra Singh ka Raj bana do…turant bana dunga ERCP (I will provide Rs 46,000, you people have to make Rajendra Singh’s Raj. I will make ERCP immediately)”.

Rajendra Singh Rathore, the leader of Opposition, was walking ahead of him from a room when Shekhawat revealed his desire.

When contacted Pratap Singh Khachariawas, Gehlot’s cabinet minister and spokesman during the government’s important meetings, told The Statesman today that it was nothing less than a ‘paap’ (sin) when the Union Minister ignored the water needs of people of 13 eastern districts of Rajasthan. And all 24 MPs from Rajasthan did not care for it either in the last four years and could not build pressure on the PM, he remarked.

“Janta Pani mang rahi hai, kendriya Mantriji vote mang rahe hain aur election se pahle Rajendra Singh Rathore ko Raj dena chahatein hain (Public is demanding water, the Central minister seeking votes and demanding Rathore to be next CM of Rajasthan”, Khachariawas sarcastically smiled.

PCC Spokesman Jaswant Singh Gurjar reacted sharply saying it exposed the dual character of the BJP and its senior leaders. “These kind of ridiculous statements of BJP leaders will enable the Congress to repeat the Gehlot government in next assembly polls in December this year”, Gurjar said.

On Twitter the Congress jibed at the BJP on twitter: This is the proof of BJP’s poor and frustrated thinking towards the people of Rajasthan. Look at this ‘inferior and light’ behavior of Shekhawat, who stopped the work of ERCP and cheated the public.

When tried to contact the BJP State President C P Joshi his Private Secretary said he (Joshi) was listening to the PM’s booth level meeting.

It is pertinent to mention that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot keeps reminding the Prime Minister to fulfil his assurance which he (Modi) made during previous assembly and LS polls’ (2018/2019) public meeting to get the ERCP a national project. In his current budget speech CM has proposed to take up works worth Rs.13000 cr through ERCP Corporation in the coming year. As of now, works of Navnera barrage and Isarda dam are in progress with an expenditure of Rs.1,284 crore.