ECI bars KCR from campaigning for 48 hours

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday banned Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS) president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao from campaigning for 48 hours in the Lok Sabha elections over his objectionable remarks against the Congress party.

The poll panel’s action came following a complaint by senior Telangana Congress leader G Niranjan against Rao alleging that in his press meet in Sircilla on 5th April he had made derogatory and objectionable statements against the Congress.

In its order issued on Wednesday, the Commission said: “K Chandrashekar Rao, President, BRS has not only violated the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and the Commission’s instructions/advisory while making the objectionable and derogatory utterances on 5th April, 2024 at Sircilla but he has also been violating the MCC provisions during past elections.”

The poll panel further said it strongly condemns the impugned statement made by him during his press meet in Sircilla and reprimanded him for his “misconduct”.

“Accordingly, the Commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, bars K Chandrashekar Rao, President, BRS from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media), etc., in connection with ongoing elections for 48 hours from 8:00 PM on 1st May, 2024,” the order read.