Ujjain to have MP’s first medicity

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has said that the first medicity of Madhya Pradesh would be built in Ujjain soon.

Interacting with media persons, Dr Yadav emphasized that the state government is committed to providing world-class modern medical services to its people.

“Efforts are also underway to promote a new concept of holistic health and medicine through AYUSH,” added Dr Yadav.

The CM informed that the proposed medicity in Ujjain will include a medical college along with comprehensive facilities such as nursing, paramedical services, research centers and accommodations for doctors, specialists, and staff.

The Chief Minister pointed out that in the past 20 years, the Madhya Pradesh government has taken revolutionary steps in the field of medicine.

He said that in the year 2004-05, there were only five medical colleges in the state, and currently 17 medical colleges are operating in the state and 8 are under construction.

Dr Yadav said that during the Simhastha period, an estimated 15 crore people would visit Ujjain.

He said that even in normal times, about 5 to 7 crore travelers visit Ujjain every year and so the formation of medicity in Ujjain would be extremely crucial and helpful.

It is worth mentioning that Ujjain is the hometown of Chief Minister Dr Yadav.