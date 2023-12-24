Ujjain churches aglow for Christmas celebrations

Christmas in India is a unique fusion of local traditions, featuring diverse cuisines and vibrant decorations. While celebrations differ from one place to another, they are equally significant, and the festive ambiance is anything but dull. Churches across the country are being decked out to mark the joyous occasion. Preparations for Christmas are in full swing in the Catholic churches of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

The adornment of the Catholic Church on Dewas Road is being executed with enthusiasm, even continuing into the night. Within the church, an exquisite tableau of Lord Jesus is taking shape, and the entire premises are adorned with small lamps, creating an enchanting display.

Father Kisincher conveyed to ANI, “December 25 is a momentous day for Christian people. Our God, our Savior, took birth on earth as a human being. We are getting ready for it. We visited the homes of Christian people for carol songs, and on Christmas, our Father will lead a special prayer.”

In the visuals, devotees can be observed dancing alongside Santa Claus to Christmas songs, expressing their joy and excitement for the birth of Jesus Christ.

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as both a religious and cultural event.

While not universally recognized, many countries observe Christmas as a holiday. In the weeks leading up to Christmas, numerous homes feature Christmas trees and other decorations.

Some workplaces host Christmas parties before December 25. Festive activities include exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and attending parties.

Christmas cards are also exchanged or mailed out prior to the festival. (ANI)