Kolkata churches to explore on Christmas eve

For the residents of Kolkata, the eagerly awaited festival following Durga Puja and Kali Puja is Christmas. As the city prepares for the Yuletide celebration, marked by bustling queues at renowned bakeries for delectable Christmas cakes and the transformation of Park Street into a Christmas wonderland, the churches in Kolkata imbibe the festive spirit and essence of Christmas. As we approach the grand festivities, here are the charming and historic Kolkata churches you should consider visiting.

St. Paul Cathedral

This exploration of Kolkata’s churches would be incomplete without acknowledging the magnificence of this legendary structure, which has borne witness to the evolution of the city. The foundation stone of St. Paul Cathedral was laid in 1839, and its completion occurred in 1847. Designed by William Nairn Forbes, a graduate of the East India Company’s Military School of Addiscombe, this architectural marvel stands as a testament to our heritage. The church spares no effort in adorning itself for Christmas, and attending the soul-stirring midnight mass here is an experience that will linger in your memory.

The Church Of Christ The King

Situated in Park Circus, this church ranks among the largest in Kolkata, capable of accommodating hundreds of worshipers. Illuminated with an array of lights, a visit to this church during Christmas allows you to marvel at its architectural splendor, both externally and internally.

Holy Rosary Cathedral

Nestled in Burabazar, also known as the Murgihata Church, this church bears witness to Portuguese heritage. Established in 1797, the crown-capped side towers and beautiful portico of this church are truly mesmerizing.

St. Andrews Church

The foundation stone of St. Andrews Church was laid on St. Andrew’s Day, November 30, 1815. Located in B.B.D Bag, this church captivates with its beauty and simplicity. Following the Presbyterian form of worship, KMC has declared St. Andrew’s as a Heritage Building.

St John’s Church

Situated near Raj Bhavan and erected in 1784, this church holds the distinction of being one of the oldest in Kolkata. Lieutenant James Agg initiated the architectural marvel. And, it stands on land donated to Warren Hastings by Maharaja Nabo Kishen Bahadur.

These architectural wonders will leave you breathless. Attending Christmas services at these churches promises to be an awe-inspiring experience.